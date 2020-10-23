French woman in Thailand may have acquired virus locally

BANGKOK (AP) — Health officials in Thailand say a French woman on the resort island of Samui has tested positive for the coronavirus and probably acquired it after arriving in Thailand in what could be one of few cases of local transmission. The finding was announced the same week that Thailand began allowing some tourists to enter again after banning all commercial flights since early April. On Tuesday, 39 tourists from Shanghai flew into Bangkok under a special tourist visa program that allows in a limited number of visitors under tight restrictions, including a 14-day quarantine upon arrival. Also under quarantine are passengers and crew of the flight the family took to Samui and 40 workers at the quarantine facility in Bangkok. Those test results are pending.