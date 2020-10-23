Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bluefield 35, Oak Hill 9
Braxton County 62, Webster County 0
Clay County 63, Ravenswood 7
Clay-Battelle 34, Bowerston Conotton Valley, Ohio 6
East Fairmont 23, Hampshire 8
East Hardy 39, Tucker County 6
Fairmont Senior 45, Lewis County 0
Frankfort 36, North Marion 19
George Washington 45, Woodrow Wilson 42
Greenbrier West 41, Sherman 14
Hurricane 23, Winfield 17
Independence 42, Nicholas County 0
Jefferson 32, Washington 29
Keyser 62, Petersburg 26
Liberty Harrison 19, Lincoln 14
Magnolia 22, Tyler Consolidated 14
Meadow Bridge 64, Montcalm 14
Moorefield 24, Herbert Hoover 22
Morgantown 61, Linsly 40
Parkersburg 54, John Marshall 14
Pendleton County 47, Gilmer County 20
Poca def. Scott, forfeit
Princeton 54, Lincoln County 14
Ripley 35, Shady Spring 14
Ritchie County 38, Roane County 13
River View 42, PikeView 20
Robert C. Byrd 21, Grafton 14
Sissonville 60, Greenbrier East 47
South Charleston 42, Huntington 21
Spring Valley 35, Bridgeport 10
St. Marys 54, South Harrison 6
Tolsia 28, Mount View 12
Trinity 43, Beallsville, Ohio 14
University 42, Preston 9
Valley Wetzel 16, Hundred 8
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/