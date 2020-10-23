Hospitalization data flawed in Missouri, perhaps elsewhere

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — With the number of coronavirus patients requiring hospitalization rising at alarming levels, Missouri and perhaps a handful of other states are unable to post accurate data on COVID-19 dashboards because of a flaw in the federal reporting system. Missouri’s health department says the number of hospitalized patients has been underreported since Oct. 17. The note blames the the crash of the portal used by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It isn’t clear how many states are impacted since some states rely on their own counts, not HHS data. But the COVID Tracking Project, says it identified a few other states “with anomalies in their hospitalization figures.”