Incumbent Capito, WVa Dem Swearengin vie for US Senate seat

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Shelley Moore Capito has leaned hard on her record as she tries to become the first West Virginia Republican re-elected to the U.S. Senate in more than a century. And she hopes to ride the overwhelming popularity of President Donald Trump in the state from the 2016 election. Standing in her way on Nov. 3 is Democrat Paula Jean Swearengin, who is using her stances on progressive issues, her popularity from a role in a Netflix movie, and the hard realities of life in the southern coalfields to try to snap Capito’s two-decade streak in political office.