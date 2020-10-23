Kendra Jenkins: ‘Just like them, if not better’

(WVVA) - Bluefield girls soccer is seeking a section championship on Saturday morning. The Lady Beavers wouldn't be in the position if it weren't for the leadership of captain Kendra Jenkins.

"This team has become a family, and it's really hard for me to leave the girls and just go on with life," said Jenkins.

But Jenkins is no stranger to overcoming obstacles. She has been overcoming them since the day she was born.

Jenkins was born missing her left hand but says that even with the challenges that came with her circumstances, the support she has received from her friends and family help drive her.

That support was what led her to the soccer field.

"[My friend] asked me to come and tryout and I was really nervous at first because I wasn't really in sports. I had done gymnastics but it just wasn't my thing and she really made me love it." said Jenkins. "that's where it all started."

But with her soccer career also eventually coming to an end, Jenkins will continue to translate the strength she received from soccer into the real world.

"You kind of have to teach yourself to be confident in who you are no matter what. Jenkins said. "when people look at you differently you just have to see that as, 'Oh well, I'm just going to show them that I'm just like them, if not better.'"

The Lady Beavers kick-off against Shady on Saturday at 11 A.M. at the YMCA Complex in Beckley, West Virginia.