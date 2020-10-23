Last warmer than average day; temps drop along with increasing rain chances for the weekend

Continuing to keep up with this warmer than average trend, but cooler temperatures are on the way. Today we can expect highs to reach into the 70s.

Overnight lows will be on the warmer end as clouds continue to increase out in front of our next frontal system. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s with an opportunity for a few showers overnight.

Times of sun and clouds will be present today with the opportunity for a few spotty showers to work in. A few showers may pop in as early as this afternoon. Most of the area will remain dry though until tomorrow morning.

Much of the rain will work in Saturday morning with on and off showers throughout the rest of the weekend.

High temperatures tomorrow drop back down to around average. Highs will be in the 60s and upper 50s. Low temperatures still mild in the 50s and upper 40s. Rain looks to continue throughout much of next week as multiple systems move through. Cooler temperatures arrive mainly to close the next work week.