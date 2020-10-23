Man gets 20 years for buying guns used in 2015 terror attack

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — The man who bought two rifles that husband-and-wife assailants used to kill 14 people in a 2015 terror attack in San Bernardino, California, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Enrique Marquez Jr. supplied the weapons that Syed Rizwan Farook and Farook’s wife used to open fire on a meeting and holiday gathering of San Bernardino County employees who worked with Farook. The couple fled after killing 14 people and wounding 22 and died later that day in a gunbattle with authorities. Marquez showed no emotion during the federal court hearing Friday as relatives of the victims asked a judge to give him a lengthy sentence.