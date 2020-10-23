Opinions are split at forum on planned charter school in WVa

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Opinions were split during a public forum on a proposal to open a charter school in West Virginia next fall. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports about 100 people attended the forum Thursday at University High School in Monongalia County as the local board of education considers whether to approve the charter school. John Treu is a West Virginia University assistant professor and chairman of the board of West Virginia Academy, the proposed new school. Several opponents at the forum pointed out funds for the school would come from public schools. Treu didn’t deny that but said it would be less disruptive because the population is large enough.