Court refuses to delay vote in Minnesota congressional race

A federal appeals panel on Friday rejected a Minnesota Republican’s request to delay voting in his congressional race to February due to the death of a third-party candidate. The ruling handed a victory to Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, who had sued to keep the race in November. A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied Tyler Kistner’s request to pause the lower-court decision that moved the election in Minnesota’s 2nd District back to Nov. 3 after it was initially postponed to February. The panel said Kistner was unlikely to prevail.