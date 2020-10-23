Poles vent fury at court’s further restrictions on abortions

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Protesters vented anger for a second day across Poland over a court ruling that declared abortions of fetuses with congenital defects unconstitutional. Police vans and units in riot gear guarded the Warsaw home of the leader of Poland’s right-wing ruling party. An angry crowd confronted the cordon with chants of “This is war.” The court decision further narrows one of Europe’s strictest abortion laws. The protesters included a lot of young women, but also men who said they were fighting a broader assault on individual rights. The ruling party leader has said even even fetuses with no chance of survival should end in a birth “so that the child can be baptized, buried, have a name.”