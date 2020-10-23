Raleigh County Family Court temporarily closing due to COVID-19

RALEIGH CO., W.Va. (WVVA) - Due to a confirmed positive case of COVID-19, the Raleigh County Family Court Office that is located at 222 Main St., Beckley, WV, is closing.

The office will be closed beginning Monday, October 26, 2020 until Monday, November 2, 2020.

This closure ONLY applies to the Raleigh County Family Court Office, all of the other offices will be open.

If you have questions regarding this closure, please contact Dave Tolliver, President Raleigh County Commission at 304-573-8340.

