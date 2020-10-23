Restrictions tightened, but no new virus lockdown in Belgium

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has stopped short of imposing another full lockdown, as the country did in March, but has introduced a series of new restrictive measures as the number of COVID-19-related hospital admissions and deaths continues to soar. Already severely hit during the first wave of the pandemic, Belgium is now the second-worst country in the European Union in terms of coronavirus infections. Following government talks held via video conference after several ministers got infected by the virus, De Croo decided to reinforce the sanitary protocols mainly in the culture and sports sectors