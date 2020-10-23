Scammer poses as officer, speaks to real police officer

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA) - On Friday, the Princeton Police Dept. is warning about a phone scam. This time, the scammer posed as an officer and called a real police officer.

The Princeton Police Dept. posted on their Facebook page that an officer received a call from this number: 304-952-9058.

Then, when the officer answered the call, the person on the other line told the officer that his social security number had been compromised. He advised the real officer to stay on the line and speak with "an officer."

Then, the person posing as the officer asked personal questions, and he asked the real officer if he had a credit card number.

The Princeton Police Dept. says to never give personal information over the phone to an "unreliable" source.

