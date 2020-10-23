Sen. Joe Manchin urges West Virginians to participate in Drug Take Back Day this Saturday

WASHINGTON, D. C. (WVVA) - U.S. senator Joe Manchin is urging West Virginians to participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) National Drug Take-Back this Saturday, October 24.

Drug Take-Back Day is an opportunity for the public to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft by the disposing of expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

“Drug Take-Back Day is a great program that helps raise awareness about the dangers of leftover medicines while also protecting our communities, family, and friends by safely disposing medications that can be abused. Every West Virginian can tell you how the drug epidemic has impacted their lives, and prescription drug abuse continues to hurt our communities in the Mountain State. Drug Take-Back Day is a commonsense initiative we can all support to combat drug misuse so that West Virginia can fight this epidemic and heal our communities,” said Senator Manchin.

Last Fall, Americans turned in nearly 883,000 pounds of prescription drugs at nearly 6,300 sites operated by the DEA and almost 5,000 of its state and local law enforcement partners.

The DEA, along with its law enforcement partners, has now collected nearly 6,350 tons of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medications since the inception of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative in 2010.

To keep everyone safe, collection sites will follow local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations.

For more information and to find a certified drop-off location click here.

