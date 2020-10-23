State and local community groups to respond to SCOTUS nomination; Congress passing COVID Relief Package

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WVVA) - On Monday, October 26th, state and local community leaders will hold a press conference outside of Senator Capito's downtown Charleston office to make statements opposing the Supreme Courts decision on a new nominee and Congress's response to a second COVID-19 relief package.

Organizations whose members will be present in support of this effort are:

Kanawha Valley NOW

WV Chapter of NASW

WV Citizen Action

WV Working Families

WV FREE Action Fund

WV fund for Health Policy & Action and others

“An increasing number of Senator Capito’s constituents are losing loved ones to COVID, their livelihoods to a crumbling economy, and are facing hunger, cutoffs and evictions. Now is the time for the Senator to lead on a robust new stimulus package to address these ills, not embarrass West Virginia by blindly following the conveniently shifting convictions of her party.” Offered Sam Hickman, CEO of WV Chapter of NASW.

Renate Pore, president of Kanawha Valley National Organization of Women says, “Our organization is deeply concerned that the Supreme Court is being packed with Justices who may most likely interpret the law to reverse the progress for equal rights of the last decades.”

“Senator Capito is wrong when she says that West Virginians support the hasty and politically motivated push for this lifetime appointment to our highest court,’ said Gary Zuckett, Director at WV Citizen Action, “We would rather see the Senate pass a Covid relief package that helps West Virginians who are hurting, hungry and in danger of homelessness.”

Supporters will be at the location dressed as Handmaidens Tale women.

Others will be holding signs and banners opposing court packing and supporting Covid relief.