Trump administration cautiously entering international efforts to end fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVVA) - The Trump administration is slowly entering efforts by the international community to stop weeks of conflict between the nations of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Currently, the two nations are engaged in their worst conflict in over 25 years.

On Friday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with foreign ministers of both countries, separately, in a bid to promote a cease-fire in hostilities over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The meetings on Friday followed failed Russian-led attempts to broker a truce and lower-profile U.S. intervention to promote an end to the fighting.

NOTE: Azerbaijan and Armenia are two former Soviet Union republics located in the Caucasus Mountains, and are both located northeast of Iraq and north of Iran.

