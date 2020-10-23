U.S. Embassy in Turkey issues alert on potential attacks

ISTANBUL (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Turkey says it received credible reports of a possible attack on Americans and other foreigners. The embassy in Turkey’s capital of Ankara issued a security alert Friday saying it had information about “potential terrorist attacks and kidnappings against U.S. citizens and foreign nationals in Istanbul, including against the U.S. Consulate General, as well as potentially other locations in Turkey.” The statement urged American citizens to exercise caution while visiting large office buildings, shopping malls and other locations where foreigners gather. It said citizen and visa services would be temporarily suspended at all U.S. consulates in Turkey