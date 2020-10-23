UN assembly chief unhappy at NY mayor spurning COVID meeting

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The president of the United Nations General Assembly wasn’t happy that New York Mayor Bill de Blasio rejected a meeting with him to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the work of the 193-member world organization. And he issued a rare statement Friday expressing sadness and concern at the snub. Volker Bozkir said the United Nations “has been proud to call the city its home since the middle of the last century” but he was disappointed at the mayor’s turndown because New York’s policies directly affect the U.N. “and by extension millions of lives across the globe.”