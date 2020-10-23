Virginia Beach woman accused in infant’s death in 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police say a Virginia Beach woman is charged with felony homicide in the death of an infant in her care more than a year ago. The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reports 39-year-old Shylan Csatlos also was charged with felony child abuse. Csatlos is being held without bond in the Virginia Beach city jail, and it’s not known if she has an attorney. Police said emergency personnel were called to a home shortly before noon on Sept. 17, 2019, for an infant that had stopped breathing. Paramedics began lifesaving efforts, but the child died at a hospital.