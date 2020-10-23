VP Pence, wife vote early in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WPTA21) – The morning after Vice President Mike Pence stumped for Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, Congressman Jim Banks, and President Donald Trump in Fort Wayne, he and his wife cast his vote.

RELATED: VP Pence makes campaign stop in Fort Wayne

The VP and his wife Karen Pence had originally planned to vote in October, but their trip was canceled in the wake of President Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

The Pences requested absentee ballots weeks ago but decided to drop them off in person Friday.

Pence is now headed to Pittsburgh for a campaign event ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Voting Resources