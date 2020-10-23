WVa Supreme Court continues educational video series

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Supreme Court’s educational video series continues to add new topics. The latest addition covers the types of cases the Supreme Court hears. Justice Evan Jenkins announced the “And Justice for All” series on June 1. The court says videos lasting about two minutes and highlighting facts about the state’s judicial system are being added weekly for several months. The videos are posted on the West Virginia Judiciary Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages. The videos are produced by Supreme Court Multimedia Specialist Alex Wilson. The court says no outside contracted service at taxpayer expense was used to produce the series.