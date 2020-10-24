Attack, then pandemic: Pittsburgh Jewish congregations cope

Two years ago, the three congregations sharing space at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue relocated after an anti-Semitic gunman killed 11 worshippers. This year, the congregations dispersed from their new locations due to the coronavirus pandemic and switched to virtual services. On Tuesday, as they again mourn those killed on Oct. 27, 2018, they’ll also celebrate the resilience that has enabled them to persevere. The main online commemorative event will honor both those who died and those whose lives were altered by the attack. And a Jewish nonprofit is organizing a day of community service including a blood drive, food distribution and cleanup of Jewish cemeteries.