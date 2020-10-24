Authorities find 2 abducted girls after 2 boys are killed

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have found two girls who were abducted from a Kansas home where two boys were discovered dead Saturday, and a suspect is in custody. The Kansas Amber Alert System reports that the girls were found near Erick, Oklahoma, and a suspect is in custody. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation identified the girls as 3-year-old Aven Jackson and 7-year-old Nora Jackson. An Amber Alert said the suspect in the abduction is the girls’ father, 40-year-old Donny Jackson. Leavenworth County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post that Jackson is also a person of interest in the homicides. The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call around 1:15 p.m. and found the homicide scene. It wasn’t clear how the boys were related to Jackson or the girls.