Buehler leads Dodgers over Rays 6-2 for 2-1 Series lead

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Los Angeles ace Walker Buehler set down the Tampa Bay Rays with dominance and ease that brought flashbacks of Orel Hershiser during the Dodgers’ last title run. Buehler pitched three-hit ball over six innings and struck out 10 in a pulsating performance that gave Los Angeles a 6-2 victory and a 2-1 World Series lead. Justin Turner homered in the first inning off a surprisingly hittable Charlie Morton. Austin Barnes, the Dodgers’ No. 9 hitter, became just the second player to drive in runs with both a homer and a sacrifice bunt in the same Series game.