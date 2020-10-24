California prosecutors again seek death for Scott Peterson

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California prosecutors say they will again seek the death penalty for Scott Peterson even as a county judge considers throwing out his conviction for murdering his pregnant wife because of juror misconduct during a trial that riveted the nation. The California Supreme Court in August overturned Peterson’s 2005 death sentence in a case that attracted worldwide attention. Peterson appeared in court remotely from San Quentin State Prison north of San Francisco, home to the state’s death row. His sister-in-law says there has been no justice for Peterson’s slain wife and unborn child because he is innocent. Laci Peterson was last seen on Christmas Eve 2002.