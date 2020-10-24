Clouds and occasional rain showers linger into Sunday

We have made it to the weekend, but unfortunately the nice summery pattern we had during the work week was not able to follow. Temperatures have struggled to get into the 60s and we have had clouds and spotty showers throughout the day.

Expect this trend of weather to continue into the overnight hours, but we will see more scattered showers develop Saturday night. Low temperatures will hold in the 50s, with the clouds acting as a blanket over our region tonight.

Sunday looks to be another cloudy and gloomy forecast for us, with isolated showers possible throughout the day. Do not cancel any plans, as we will not experience a washout, but just keep the rain gear handy. Clouds will keep us from warming up much Sunday, with high temperatures only rising into the upper 50s and low 60s into the afternoon.

Cloudy conditions, with isolated showers will continue into Sunday night, low temperatures will hold steady in the 50s, with clouds acting as a blanket again.

