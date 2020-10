(WVVA) - The Beavers get back on track with a comfortable win over the Red Devils: Bluefield 35, Oak Hill 9.

The top team in Class AA seals a win late in Lewisburg: Sissonville 60, Greenbrier East 47.

No bye-week blues for the Tigers, as they crush the Panthers at home: Princeton 54, Lincoln Co. 14.

The Flying Eagles nearly complete a furious comeback against the Patriots, but fall just short: George Washington 45, Woodrow Wilson 42.