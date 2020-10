ATLANTA (AP) — Gelmin Rivas scored his first MLS goal two minutes into second-half stoppage time, helping D.C. United to a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United. D.C. won consecutive matches for the first time this season. Atlanta dropped to 0-3-2 since a 4-0 win over D.C. United on Oct. 3. Rivas fired his left-footed shot under the crossbar in the 92nd minute following a pass from midfielder Kevin Paredes.