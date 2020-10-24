Greenbrier East High School to move to remote learning until October 28th

LEWISBURG, W. Va. (WVVA) - An individual at Greenbrier East High School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Greenbrier County Schools Facebook page.

Because of this, all students who go to Greenbrier East will begin to learn remotely from Monday, October 26th to Wednesday, October 28th.

This time period will allow for contact tracing for additional sanitization.

All extra-curricular and athletic activities have been cancelled through Wednesday, October 28th.

These activities will resume after school on Thursday, October 26th.

Contact tracing is currently underway, and those identified as close contacts and quarantined.