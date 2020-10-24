Head of Sudan’s largest party slams Trump and Israel deal

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s former Prime Minister Sadiq al-Mahdi has slammed an announcement by President Donald Trump that Sudan would start normalizing ties with Israel. Al-Mahdi said Saturday the announcement contributes ending “the peace project in the Middle East and to preparing for the ignition of a new war.” Al-Mahdi was Sudan’s last democratically elected prime minister and was overthrown in a 1989 Islamist-backed coup that brought autocrat Omar al-Bashir to power. His party is allied with the pro-democracy movement that led the uprising against al-Bashir last year. He accuses Trump of being racist against Muslims and Black people, and described Israel as an “apartheid state.”