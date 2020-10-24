Israeli leader confirms consent to US arms sales to UAE

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears to have confirmed that Israel has given its consent for the United States to sell F35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates following a recent agreement establishing diplomatic relations between the Mideast countries. The expected sale would make the UAE the first Arab nation and just the second country in the Middle East after Israel to possess the stealth warplanes. Netanyahu has repeatedly insisted that arms deals were not part of the Sept. 15 agreement with the UAE. He told reporters Saturday that Israel had consented to advanced U.S. arms sales this week after receiving assurances the U.S. would maintain Israel’s qualitative military edge in the region.