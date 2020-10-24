McPhearson fumble return lifts Texas Tech over West Virginia

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Cornerback Zech McPhearson returned a fumble 56 yards for a touchdown with 8:44 left to lift Texas Tech to a 34-27 victory over West Virginia. McPhearson’s heroics made a winner out of Texas Tech quarterback Henry Colombi, who was making his first career start. Colombi completed 22 of 28 passes for 168 yards and one score. He also ran for 40 yards and another TD. West Virginia’s Leddie Brown scored on two short runs but was held to 77 yards, well below his 129-yard average. Texas Tech broke a three-game home losing streak to the Mountaineers.