Poland’s president has coronavirus, apologizes to contacts

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s President Andrzej Duda has tested positive for the coronavirus and apologized to everyone who must quarantine because they had contact with him. Duda said in a recording published Saturday on Twitter that he was experiencing no COVID-19 symptoms and felt well, “but unfortunately, the test result is absolutely unambiguous.” He said he would have canceled all his meetings if he’d had symptoms. Duda met with Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek and her father on Friday to honor them for her French Open win. Poland on Saturday reported a record daily number of virus-related deaths. Police used pepper spray on protesters angry over new virus restrictions who violated a limit on public gatherings.