Thai protesters’ deadline passes, but PM says he won’t quit

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s government and the country’s pro-democracy movement appear no closer to resolving their differences, as the protesters’ deadline for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to step down came and went with no new action from either side, and no backing down. After Saturday’s 10 p.m. deadline passed, protesters called another rally for central Bangkok on Sunday, at a major intersection in the capital’s main shopping district where they have gathered before. Prayuth told supporters Saturday evening as he left a Buddhist temple where a prayer session was held for national peace and prosperity that he would not quit.