Tropical depression forms south of Cuba, set to strengthen

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression formed Saturday south of Cuba amid forecasts the system would become a named tropical storm later this weekend and possibly a hurricane within days. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 28 emerged about 255 miles south-southeast of the western tip of Cuba. By Saturday night, the storm had top sustained winds of 35 mph and was stationary, but expected to move to the north-northwest overnight. Meanwhile, Hurricane Epsilon was located about 785 miles northeast of Bermuda on Saturday night. Epsilon had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, making it a Category 1 hurricane.