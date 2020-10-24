Wells throws 2 TD passes, No. 22 Marshall beats FAU 20-9

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Brenden Knox rushed for 101 yards and caught one of redshirt freshman Grant Wells’ two touchdown passes, leading No. 22 Marshall to a 20-9 victory over pandemic-depleted Florida Atlantic 20-9 on Saturday. Undefeated Marshall managed just enough offense to hold off the pesky Owls. FAU brought 57 players on its first road trip of the season, just above the mandated minimum of 53 available scholarship players during the pandemic. The Owls even held a third-quarter lead before Marshall scored the final 13 points. With FAU missing both of its starting offensive tackles due to the virus, the Owls were limited to 234 yards of offense.