West Virginia governor announces funding for former mine

ROCK CREEK, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says he is committing $39 million toward development of the former Hobet mine site in Boone County. The Herald-Dispatch reports Justice says the money will go toward developing an access road to the site and an intersection at the entrance. Justice also says the West Virginia National Guard will resume activities at the site after the Guard announced earlier this month that it was relocating operations. Justice originally allocated money to the site in 2017 but nothing happened. He says the difference now is that West Virginia is in better shape fiscally and industry recruitment is “a real possibility.”