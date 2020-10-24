Willis throws 6 touchdowns as Liberty beats Southern Miss

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Malik Willis threw for 345 yards and six touchdowns _ five in the first half _ and Liberty remained unbeaten after dominating Southern Mississippi 56-35. The Flames (6-0) piled up 537 yards of offense, racing to a 35-7 halftime lead as Willis found five different receivers with scoring strikes. Southern Miss (1-4) rallied with a 21-point third quarter on three rushing touchdowns by Tate Whatley and came as close as 35-28.