WV Department of Education updates school re-entry map

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WVVA) - The WV DOE has updated the COVID-19 re-entry map for all 55 counties in the Mountain State.

The WV DOE re-entry map as of October 24th, 2020.

As a result of today’s changes, here are the following changes:

Doddridge County: Moved from orange to gold due to data validation as a result of lab updates with correct county of residence.

Kanawha County: Moved from yellow to gold due to four cases updated to confirmed status and lab updates with correct county of residence.

Lewis County: Moved from green to yellow due to data validation as a result of lab updates with correct county of residence.

Wirt County: Moved from gold to orange due to data validation as a result of lab updates with correct county of residence.

