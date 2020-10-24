WV Department of Education updates school re-entry map
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WVVA) - The WV DOE has updated the COVID-19 re-entry map for all 55 counties in the Mountain State.
As a result of today’s changes, here are the following changes:
- Doddridge County: Moved from orange to gold due to data validation as a result of lab updates with correct county of residence.
- Kanawha County: Moved from yellow to gold due to four cases updated to confirmed status and lab updates with correct county of residence.
- Lewis County: Moved from green to yellow due to data validation as a result of lab updates with correct county of residence.
- Wirt County: Moved from gold to orange due to data validation as a result of lab updates with correct county of residence.
You can learn more information by visiting the WV DOE website by clicking this link.