Asia Today: Melbourne holds off on easing amid new outbreak

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A COVID-19 outbreak in the north of Melbourne has led health authorities in Australia’s Victoria state to hold off on any further easing of restrictions in the beleaguered city. Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews withheld any announcement on an easing on Sunday as the state awaits results on 3,000 people who were tested in the city’s north in the past 24 hours. He described it as a cautious pause and not a setback to rule out there wasn’t widespread community transmission linked to the cluster. Among the current restrictions are mandatory wearing of masks and no traveling beyond 15 miles from home. Victoria reported seven new coronavirus cases on Sunday, with six linked to the latest outbreak, which involves 39 people across 11 households.