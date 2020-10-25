Authorities investigating gun pulled at demonstrations

WOODINVILLE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities are investigating why a man wearing a pro-Trump baseball hat pulled out a handgun during a confrontation with demonstrators opposed to the president in suburban Seattle. It happened Saturday after anti-Trump demonstrators, mostly teen and young adults, gathered in Woodinville to oppose another group that had been rallying for President Donald Trump at an intersection. The King County Sheriff’s Office says the situation escalated when someone flung a bucket of liquid at the man. Officers retrieved the bucket with some fluid inside and were working to confirm what its contents. The man says his eyes were burning.