Beckley Women’s Club hosts trunk or treat

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Different organizations across the region are having to get creative when it comes to celebrating Halloween this year.



The Beckley Women's Club had to cancel their annual Fall Festival which is traditionally held indoors. Instead, the organization hosted a trunk or treat outside its clubhouse on Park Avenue on Saturday.



Members dressed up as famous children's characters to greet trick-or-treaters with candy, sparkle slime, and wands.



"We had a lot of fun, because if I knock on someone's door they might say, aren't you a little old for trick or treating? Well you are never too old to have fun," said member Cindy Worley.



The organization set up several different areas around the club house to keep kids safe and socially distant.