Creed gets in Truck Series’ final four with victory in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sheldon Creed qualified for the championship round of the NASCAR Truck Series by winning the two-lap shootout to end a wild finish at Texas. Creed’s series-leading fourth win put him in the championship finale at Phoenix alongside Brett Moffitt, who qualified with last week’s win at Kansas. The overtime was set up when playoff contender Ben Rhodes clipped noncontender Christian Eckes with both in the top five with two laps to go. Rhodes said he was trying to keep his car off the wall and didn’t intend to make contact with Eckes. Eckes flashed obscene gestures at Rhodes when he came around to the grassy area on the front stretch where Eckes’ car ended up.