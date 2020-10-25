Egyptians vote in second day of parliamentary elections

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptians on Sunday trickled into polling stations on the second day of voting for the country’s parliamentary election amid a slight uptick in daily recorded coronavirus cases. The voting began a day earlier and is expected to produce a toothless lower chamber packed with supporters of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi. Critics say the 596-seat legislature will be like the previous one, which was little more than a rubber stamp for el-Sissi’s policies, leaving the former military general with almost unchecked powers. The first stage of the vote is taking place in 14 of Egypt’s provinces, with residents in the capital Cairo and elsewhere set to vote in November.