ELECTION 2020: Over 75% of all absentee ballots requested in West Virginia cast

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - There are 96,305 votes cast in early voting in-person including Saturday, according to the office of West Virginia's Secretary of State.

In West Virginia:

As of this post, 109,292 absentee ballots have been cast in the election via absentee which is 75.6% of all absentee ballots requested.

Currently there are 146,252 verified Absentee Ballot applications.

Not reporting are Marion and Barbour.

There are now 205,572 confirmed votes cast in this election with an 16.2% turnout.

Stay updated with the latest political news by visiting our website at https://www.wvva.com/politics

Stay with WVVA for updates. You can watch all of our newscasts live on our App and website here: https://wvva.com/watch-wvva-live/