Investigators offer update on search for missing teen

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) Over the weekend, law enforcement across the region continued to look for an SUV that could be the key to finding a missing Oak Hill teen.



Azareyiah Mitchell, 17, of Oak Hill has been missing since September 30, 2020.



Since her disappearance, two persons of interest were arrested last Friday in Georgia -- Steven Lawson of Beckley and Jalesa Bass of Oak Hill.



In an interview with WVVA News on Saturday, one of the investigating officers, Sgt. Jim Mitchell, said they are currently working to extradite the two from Georgia.

"We're averaging 16-hours a day. We're following every single lead that comes in."



Sgt. Mitchell said officers are centering their search around the vehicle Mitchell was in at the time she was reported missing. If they can find it, he said it could be the break that leads them to Mitchell.



"There's a 2002 Green Chevy Tahoe that we know was used at the time she came up missing."



At this point, any information or tip, no matter how small, could be critical to finding Mitchell.



"I can't imagine what it's like as a parent to not know where your child is," adds Sgt. Mitchell.



Anyone with information is urged to contact the West Virginia State Police at 304-256-6700