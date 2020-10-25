Italy closes gyms, shuts eateries early to fight COVID-19

ROME (AP) — Italy’s leader has imposed at least a month of new restrictions to fight rising coronavirus infections, insisting that people outdoors continue to wear masks, shutting down gyms, pools and movie theaters and putting an early curfew on cafes and restaurants. Worried about crippling Italy’s stagnant economy, Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte opted against another heavy nationwide lockdown. The decree he signed Sunday keeps elementary and middle schools open but says 75% of high school students must have remote classes. Children younger than six and those exercising outdoors are exempt from wearing masks. It goes into effect Monday and lasts until Nov. 24. On Saturday Italy surpassed the half-million mark in the number of confirmed coronavirus infections.