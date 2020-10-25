Law enforcement across W.Va. collect prescription pills for ‘Drug Take Back Day’

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Communities across Southern West Virginia took part in 'Drug Take Back Day' on Saturday as part of a nationwide push to prevent unused medications from falling into the wrong hands.



The old pills sitting in the medicine cabinet may seem harmless to some. But time and time again, Beckley Police officers say those pills fall into the wrong hands.



The good news is they have seen prescription pill abuse going down. The bad news is they are being replaced by cheaper street drugs like Heroin and Meth.



"I'm not saying it's gone. It's still there. But from my experience, it has decreased. A lot of that is credited to the availability of those drugs and the stipulations placed on them," said Sgt. D.J. Bailey, who helped to assist at the Sam's Club location on Saturday.



For many, their bigger battles with addiction start small and at home in the medicine cabinet. But Sgt. Bailey said adults and teens are not the only threat.



"I don't want to see children getting into these prescription drugs that can make them sick or kill them."



It is a small step now that he said could prevent a deadly mistake later.



"It's heartbreaking to see that, stuff laying around like that which can be disposed of through events like this instead of getting into the hands of kids."



The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), which helps coordinate Drug Take Back events across the country, said it is also dangerous to flush these medications down as some substances are difficult to be filtered out of the water supply.