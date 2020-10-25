Local church raises money for girl with Rett Syndrome

MULLENS, W. Va. (WVVA) - October is Rett Syndrome Awareness month.

For those who don't know, Rett syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that affects almost exclusively females. One family in Wyoming County has felt its effects first-hand.

Peyton Jessie is six years old, but her mom said she has the ability to capture the room.

"I'm over here boo-hooing, and she's smiling," Rachel Jhonston, Peyton's mom, said.

Peyton was born with Rett syndrome, so she can't walk or talk. But just ask anyone at the Solid Rock Church in Mullens... they said her uplifting presence is contagious.

Living with Rett syndrome comes with a few extra costs, so church members came together to support Peyton and her mom. They hosted a Rett syndrome awareness walk... the goal, to raise money for Peyton's new walker.

"It's amazing. It just humbles me because I was in a state of mind at one time, that no one cared because it wasn't them," Jhonston said.

But the community far surpassed the monetary goal for the walker and car seat.

"That was amazing. It really was. I tried hard not to cry, but I ended up crying anyway. I don't think I could ever really than them enough," Jhonston said.

Nearly $1,300 was left over, which will be donated to Rett syndrome research.

"I don't know if I could place it into words, it kind of felt like she was finally heard," Jhonston said.