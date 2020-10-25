Local hospitals have space despite record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) West Virginia health officials reported a record number of hospitalizations statewide on Sunday.



West Virginia has a record 214 people hospitalized and a record number of patients, 75, in ICU units. Twenty-four patients are currently on vents.



WVVA News checked in with several local hospitals in the Southern half of the state to see if they're experiencing any space issues.



At BARH, CEO Rocco Massey says "BARH Hospital is very busy but we have capacity. We continue to test more, treat more and heal more. As we continue to lead the way in testing, it allows us to identify the spreaders, quickly quarantine and provide treatment if necessary."



Hospital leaders also recommends people get a flu shot this year to keep their immune system strong at any primary care provider or local pharmacy.



A spokesperson for Raleigh General Hospital also weighed in on Sunday, saying the hospital is not experiencing any issues when it comes to the availability of hospital beds.



